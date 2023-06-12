Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Lifted by Zacks Research

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COF. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.66.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $111.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.17. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.62 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

