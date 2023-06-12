Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.18 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

DAL stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

