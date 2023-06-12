Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.32 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $116.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.01. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 33,889 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 72,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

