Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Reduced by Zacks Research

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JBT. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $118.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $122.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $32,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,669.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $722,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 910,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Stories

