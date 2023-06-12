Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report released on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.48 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

Shares of DG opened at $153.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.93. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $152.75 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 443,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,435,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

