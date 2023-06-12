Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Copa Holdings, S.A. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Copa in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share.
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $867.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.11 million. Copa had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.80%.
Copa Stock Performance
Shares of CPA opened at $111.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.31. Copa has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $113.83.
Copa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $2,966,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 177,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Copa by 1,560.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Copa by 55.3% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 56,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copa (CPA)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.