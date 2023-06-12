Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Copa Holdings, S.A. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Copa in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $867.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.11 million. Copa had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.80%.

Copa Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on CPA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of CPA opened at $111.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.31. Copa has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $113.83.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $2,966,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 177,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Copa by 1,560.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Copa by 55.3% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 56,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.