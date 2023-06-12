Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM opened at $46.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Insider Activity

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,754,457.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. State Street Corp raised its stake in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ABM Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,082,000 after purchasing an additional 56,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,108,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 176,455 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in ABM Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,842,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,527,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

