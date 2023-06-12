Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Azul S.A. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Azul in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Azul’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZUL. Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. Azul has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.89 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 775,936 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

