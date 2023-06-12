Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Cut by KeyCorp

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Brinker International Trading Up 0.9 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,609,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,158,000 after buying an additional 26,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after acquiring an additional 102,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,852,000 after acquiring an additional 940,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after acquiring an additional 42,373 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.