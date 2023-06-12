Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

SKX opened at $53.80 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.