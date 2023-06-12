Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Reduced by HC Wainwright

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VTNR. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Vertex Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $6.08 on Monday. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Energy

In other news, COO James Gary Rhame acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $92,721.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,604,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.