Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RCON opened at $0.41 on Monday. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCON. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,334,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

