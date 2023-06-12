Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The stock has a market cap of $726.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently -55.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

