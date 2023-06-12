Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.90.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.68). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,582.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. Research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.