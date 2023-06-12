Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Position Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.68. The company had a trading volume of 199,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.89. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $68.56.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.