Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Procore Technologies worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $653,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCOR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

PCOR stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,481,106.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,818,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,209 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,481,106.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,285 shares in the company, valued at $217,818,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,914 shares of company stock worth $10,109,302. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

