Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 738.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.51% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $16,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 58,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 34,276 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 173,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.17. 268,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,567. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

