Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 14,858 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $16,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,447,000. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,608,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 59,789 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $1,677,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $73.73. The stock had a trading volume of 34,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $82.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.