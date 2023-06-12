Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Gildan Activewear worth $17,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. CWM LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

