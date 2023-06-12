Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.58 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,780 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of Synaptics worth $16,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Synaptics by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Synaptics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synaptics Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Shares of SYNA traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.35. The stock had a trading volume of 217,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,364. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.32. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $149.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

