Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.61 Million Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.52% of Malibu Boats worth $16,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBUU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.50. 45,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,676. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

