Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.82 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Ameren worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Ameren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameren Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.50. The company had a trading volume of 322,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.57. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.43%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

