Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.18% of Harrow Health worth $16,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 530.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HROW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Harrow Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HROW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 50,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,565. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Harrow Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.