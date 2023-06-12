Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.66% of Kyndryl worth $16,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Kyndryl stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,429. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $17.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

