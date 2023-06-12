Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $16.54 Million in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 477,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Fluor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLR. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 0.5% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 284,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Fluor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 37.1% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLR stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 216,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,714. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

