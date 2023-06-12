Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.73% of IRadimed worth $16,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 94,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IRadimed by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IRadimed by 368.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 436.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 21,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IRMD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.68. 7,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,658. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $600.77 million, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.06. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRMD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at IRadimed

In other IRadimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 2,786 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $128,239.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,360.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,082,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Monty K. Allen sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $128,239.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,360.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,653. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRadimed Profile

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.