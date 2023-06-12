Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 122,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of American Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.48. 72,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

