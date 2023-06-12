Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,433,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,544,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Norwegian Cruise Line as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,511,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,346,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.49. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

