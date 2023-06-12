Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 55,159 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,159 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.70% of United Natural Foods worth $16,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

UNFI traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $20.63. 438,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,586. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $48.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

