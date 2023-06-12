Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 87,600 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 87,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $16,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $592,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.61. 170,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

