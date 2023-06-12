Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($3.37) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Repare Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang anticipates that the company will earn ($3.37) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Repare Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.72) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPTX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

RPTX stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.92 million, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 58,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

