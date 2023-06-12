Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for State Street Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for State Street in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

State Street Stock Performance

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

NYSE:STT opened at $73.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. State Street has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 407,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $16,833,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in State Street by 8.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

