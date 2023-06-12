Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Transcontinental’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Transcontinental in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.40 million.

Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$23.27 and a 52-week high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

