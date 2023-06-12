Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

NYSE AEO opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,399.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,205 shares of company stock valued at $321,515 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

