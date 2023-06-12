Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. CIBC upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NEP stock opened at $63.04 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy Partners

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.39%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

