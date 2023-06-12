Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Vera Bradley, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Small Cap Consu upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vera Bradley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $5.82 on Monday. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $179.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc engages in the business of designing women’s handbags, luggage, travel items, fashion, home accessories, and unique gifts. It operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley (VB) Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment is involved in selling VB products through full-line and factory outlet stores, websites, online outlet site, and the VB annual outlet sale.

