Research Analysts Set Expectations for Gentex Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a report issued on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.61 on Monday. Gentex has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 212,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

