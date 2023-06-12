Research Analysts Set Expectations for Inogen, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Inogen in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Inogen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

INGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Inogen Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. Inogen has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $72.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inogen by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Inogen by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Inogen by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

