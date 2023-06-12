Reviewing AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) & SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI)

SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and AcuityAds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAI.TECH Global $10.64 million 1.75 -$8.85 million N/A N/A AcuityAds $121.04 million 0.75 -$580,000.00 ($0.01) -160.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than SAI.TECH Global.

0.1% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SAI.TECH Global and AcuityAds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A AcuityAds 0 0 5 0 3.00

AcuityAds has a consensus target price of $3.43, indicating a potential upside of 114.29%. Given AcuityAds’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Profitability

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A AcuityAds -1.39% -5.84% -4.46%

Summary

AcuityAds beats SAI.TECH Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

