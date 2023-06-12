Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Harmony Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Harmony Biosciences 40.19% 49.67% 28.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Biosciences has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Harmony Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics $3.37 million 3.43 -$9.32 million N/A N/A Harmony Biosciences $437.86 million 4.79 $181.47 million $3.10 11.27

Harmony Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Alterity Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alterity Therapeutics and Harmony Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Harmony Biosciences 0 2 7 0 2.78

Alterity Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 594.44%. Harmony Biosciences has a consensus target price of $62.89, suggesting a potential upside of 79.94%. Given Alterity Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alterity Therapeutics is more favorable than Harmony Biosciences.

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats Alterity Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alterity Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development into Parkinsonian and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.