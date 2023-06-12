Reviewing Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) and Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating) and Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Partners Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Partners Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Partners Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Partners Bancorp pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Partners Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Partners Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partners Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dacotah Banks and Partners Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A Partners Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Partners Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A Partners Bancorp 20.56% 10.80% 0.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Partners Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Partners Bancorp $67.86 million 1.61 $13.61 million $0.83 7.33

Partners Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Summary

Partners Bancorp beats Dacotah Banks on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; line of credit, small business administration loans, and other loans. In addition, the company provides credit, debit, and gift cards; and personal insurance, personal investment, wealth management, estate, and trust services. Further, it offers retirement planning, investment management, foundation, endowment, bill paying, and elder care services, as well as cash management and merchant solutions. Additionally, the company provides leasing services, as well as estate planning and estate settlement services. Furthermore, the company offers operating lines of credit, real estate loans, and equipment loans and leases. It also provides crop, homeowner, health, life, farm, and ranch insurance services. It operates across various locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

