Reviewing Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) and Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CarGurus and Data Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 1 3 7 0 2.55 Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarGurus presently has a consensus target price of $21.27, suggesting a potential upside of 1.49%. Given CarGurus’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Data Storage.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

CarGurus has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CarGurus and Data Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $1.66 billion 1.44 $193.79 million $0.35 59.89 Data Storage $23.87 million 0.59 -$4.36 million ($0.62) -3.31

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Data Storage. Data Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Data Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Data Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and Data Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 18.68% 17.88% 11.12% Data Storage -18.87% -20.22% -16.62%

Summary

CarGurus beats Data Storage on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc. is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other. The U.S. Marketplace segment offers marketplace services from customers. The Digital Wholesale segment consists of dealer-to-dealer and IMCO services and products which are sold on the CarOffer platform. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions. The company was founded by Charles M. Piluso in June 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

