Reviewing Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) and Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF)

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ceapro and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ceapro alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceapro $14.49 million 2.16 $3.38 million $0.03 13.32 Prestige Consumer Healthcare $1.13 billion 2.55 -$82.31 million ($1.68) -34.39

Ceapro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prestige Consumer Healthcare. Prestige Consumer Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceapro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

100.0% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ceapro and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceapro 12.29% 6.22% 5.45% Prestige Consumer Healthcare -7.30% 13.38% 5.86%

Risk and Volatility

Ceapro has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ceapro and Prestige Consumer Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 2 3 0 2.60

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus target price of $79.25, indicating a potential upside of 37.18%. Given Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prestige Consumer Healthcare is more favorable than Ceapro.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Ceapro on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceapro

(Get Rating)

Ceapro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries using proprietary technology, natural, renewable resources, and developing innovative products, technologies, and delivery systems. It operates under the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment focuses on the proprietary extraction technologies and the application to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. The Cosmeceutical Industry segment includes anti-aging products derived from natural active ingredients. The company was founded on January 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.