Reviewing Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) & Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sigma Lithium and Impala Platinum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Impala Platinum 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.52%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impala Platinum has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Impala Platinum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -31.42% -29.76% Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Impala Platinum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -87.04 Impala Platinum $7.79 billion 0.91 $2.11 billion N/A N/A

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium.

Summary

Impala Platinum beats Sigma Lithium on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Impala Platinum

(Get Rating)

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other. The Mining segment comprises of Impala, Zimplats, Marula, and Afplats. The Impala Refining Services includes metals purchased and toll-refined materials. The Other segment consists of South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Investment in Associates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Northlands, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.