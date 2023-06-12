Reviewing Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) and Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Sonova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -3,988.29% N/A -639.23% Sonova N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Sonova’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 27.63 -$18.48 million N/A N/A Sonova $3.66 billion 4.44 $706.52 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonova has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Endonovo Therapeutics and Sonova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonova 3 5 1 0 1.78

Sonova has a consensus price target of $295.00, suggesting a potential upside of 454.93%. Given Sonova’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sonova is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sonova shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sonova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sonova beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of medical devices focused on the rapid healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema, and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, and SofPulse Electroceutical Therapy. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products. The Cochlear Implants segment involves the activities relevant to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing implants and related products. The firm offers its products under the brands Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, Connect Hearing, Boots Hearingcare, AudioNova, Geers, and Advanced Bionics. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Staefa, Switzerland.

