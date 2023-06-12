Reviewing Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) & Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) and Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Astria Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Astria Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Astria Therapeutics and Ventyx Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astria Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ventyx Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Astria Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.52%. Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus target price of $55.40, indicating a potential upside of 66.82%. Given Ventyx Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ventyx Biosciences is more favorable than Astria Therapeutics.

This table compares Astria Therapeutics and Ventyx Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astria Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.83 million ($2.85) -4.00 Ventyx Biosciences N/A N/A -$108.43 million ($2.28) -14.57

Ventyx Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astria Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Astria Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventyx Biosciences has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Astria Therapeutics and Ventyx Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astria Therapeutics N/A -73.28% -28.31% Ventyx Biosciences N/A -36.87% -34.54%

Summary

Ventyx Biosciences beats Astria Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease. It is also developing VTX002, a sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 inflammasome inhibitor to treat patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome. In addition, the company is developing VTX3232, a CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Encinitas, California.

