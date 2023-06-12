Reviewing Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) & I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) and I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Xilio Therapeutics has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, I-Mab has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and I-Mab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$88.22 million ($3.27) -0.87 I-Mab $13.81 million 18.89 -$363.53 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xilio Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than I-Mab.

60.5% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of I-Mab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xilio Therapeutics and I-Mab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilio Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 I-Mab 0 0 3 0 3.00

Xilio Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 293.36%. I-Mab has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 685.56%. Given I-Mab’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe I-Mab is more favorable than Xilio Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and I-Mab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilio Therapeutics N/A -77.68% -61.08% I-Mab N/A N/A N/A

Summary

I-Mab beats Xilio Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors. The company also develops cytokine programs, which comprises XTX202, a modified form of IL-2; XTX301, an IL-12 product candidate; and XTX401, an IL-15 product candidate that are masked with a protein domain to prevent binding activity until cleaved off by tumor microenvironment (TME)-associated proteases. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial. Its product candidates also includes Enoblituzumab, a humanized B7-H3 antibody that is in Phase 2 to treat head and neck cancer, and other oncology diseases; Efineptakin, a long-acting recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; TJ210, a monoclonal antibody against human C5aR1 that is in Phase 1 for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune; Plonmarlimab, a GM-CSF monoclonal antibody for inflammation and CRS-related therapies; Uliledlimab, a CD73 antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors and oncology; TJ-L14B, a PD-L1-based tumor-dependent T-cell engager for solid cancers; and TJ-CD4B, a tumor-dependent T cell engager for gastric and other cancers, as well as TJ-L1IF, a PD-L1/IFN-a antibody-cytokine fusion protein for solid tumors and TJ-C64B, a tumor-dependent T-cell engager for ovarian and other cancers. I-Mab has strategic collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company; Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.; PT Kalbe Genexine Biologics; and Roche Diagnostics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

