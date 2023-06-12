RF Industries (RFIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its 4/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 14th. Analysts expect RF Industries to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a P/E ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.07. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at RF Industries

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 24,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 562,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,962.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 59,759 shares of company stock worth $247,916. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. State Street Corp grew its position in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

See Also

