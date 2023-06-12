RH to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RH’s FY2024 earnings at $9.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.06.

RH Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $264.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.19. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $351.53.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in RH by 81.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of RH by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in RH by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.