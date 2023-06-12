Richelieu Hardware Ltd. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Richelieu Hardware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Richelieu Hardware’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$403.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$376.90 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 21.16%.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Down 1.7 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

TSE:RCH opened at C$41.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.35. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$32.52 and a 12 month high of C$45.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$119,100.00. Insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

